TOP NEWS »

#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Goa on the silver screen: These Indian movies flash the myriad beauty of the state in all its mystical glory

Updated : October 31, 2019 03:23 PM IST

Over the years, we have seen many films using the exquisite landscape of Goa to narrate their stories.
Goa is not only a destination as the popular saying goes, it is indeed a philosophy.
Goa on the silver screen: These Indian movies flash the myriad beauty of the state in all its mystical glory
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on November 1

Here’s a look at buzzing stocks for trade on November 1

Top brokerage calls for November 1: Jefferies, Nomura maintain 'buy' on IOC; Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on YES Bank

Top brokerage calls for November 1: Jefferies, Nomura maintain 'buy' on IOC; Morgan Stanley 'underweight' on YES Bank

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on November 1

CNBC-TV18's top stocks to watch out for on November 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV