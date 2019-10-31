Goa on the silver screen: These Indian movies flash the myriad beauty of the state in all its mystical glory

Any 80s kid, who grew up watching Doordarshan, would fondly remember the hauntingly gothic colonial atmosphere of an old Goa in transition in the brilliantly shot movie Trikal by the master director Shyam Benegal. The movie was released in the year 1985 and was subsequently screened at various film festivals around the world. The film shows an old family of a Goan village headed by the matriarch Dona Maria played by Leela Naidu in one of her most brilliant roles and involves various quirky characters of the same family who go through many crucibles in their lives against the backdrop of the last days of Portuguese rule in that place. The film is so brilliant that it evokes a certain picture of a slow languidness of a painting depicting the very nuances of a classic village life. Shyam Benegal has treated this movie with the panache of a master creator. It was shot in the village of Loutolim in South Goa and the house of Dona Maria that we see in the movie, is actually the ancestral house of cartoonist Mario Marinda (who passed away in the year 2011).

In the same year and around the same time, albeit a little earlier, another Hindi movie was released which was set in Goa and saw the comeback of Dimple Kapadia in a scintillating avatar against the beautiful background of the effervescent Goan beaches. Saagar was directed by Ramesh Sippy and also starred Rishi Kapoor and Kamal Haasan. This movie had some brilliant music by RD Burman which only added to its charm for the viewers who got drawn towards Goa more upon its release.

Numerous film shoots

Goa has been used by various film directors over the years for their numerous film shoots and this trend is not a recent one, though the place has caught a real fancy amongst the 21st century crowd especially after the release of Dil Chahta Hai in 2001; we will discuss more of that later. For the time being we can say that right from Big B’s Saat Hindustani to Basu Chatterjee’s Shaukeen, it has always been a favourite haunt of directors for some of their brilliant films.

Moving through the decades across various films in the Indian panorama, just as the new millennia dawned, we saw a movie which was, though not that brilliant (by any stretch of imagination) or neither a critically acclaimed one, but catapulted Goa to an ubercool destination, was the movie Josh, released in 2000. Directed by Mansoor Khan, it featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Sharad Kapoor, Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill and various other well-known actors. This movie was very stylishly shot for a younger audience and the Goan background just added to its machismo. The plot revolves around the clashes of two biker gangs -- ‘Bichhoos’ and ‘Eagles’ -- headed by their respective leaders Sharad Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. It was a moderate hit but the soundtrack with songs like ‘Apun Bola’ and Sailaru Sailare’ caught the fancy of the Indian crowd and the music was one of the highest selling soundtracks of that time. The Goan landscape has been used very vividly in this movie with the characters taking pride in belonging to the town of Vasco. This movie was definitely a prelude to what would come in the next year which would change a whole generation of moviegoers who would develop an eclectic taste and a penchant for coming of age movies involving a road trip.

The view from Chapora Fort.

Dil Chahta Hai was the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar (he worked as an assistant director previously though) and as aforementioned was released in the year 2001. Though the movie was shot in multiple locations such as Sydney and Mumbai, it is the road trip of Akash, Sid and Sameer to Goa which has become iconic now with the famous Chapora Fort near the Vagator Beach called as the ‘Dil Chahta Fort’ widely amongst the Indians. The iconic scene of this fort with the three friends on its ramparts is now emulated by countless tourists who visit its premises. This has become such a strong motif amongst the younger generation over the years that recently there have been talks of a sequel too (though I personally believe that the 2011 film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara directed by Farhan’s sister Zoya was a true sequel in essence).

Needless to say, Goa has become a favourite with people ever since, not only for its tourism potential, but because of being the very symbol of liberation, friendship and camaraderie and a place which is the very embodiment of free spirit in all its beauty.

Exquisite landscape

Over the years, we have seen many more films using the exquisite landscape of Goa to narrate their stories and since this space will not be enough to mention all of them, we will quickly go through some little gems whose impact, especially for the state of Goa, has been very meaningful and huge. One of those beautiful movies was the 2007 one Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, which saw the directorial debut of Reema Kagti and co-incidentally also produced by Farhan Akhtar. The plot involves a group of couples in their honeymoon journey to Goa. This movie was very unique in its story and plot treatment and uses the background of Goa as demanded by the story itself. The film also involved a unique blend of very creditable actors (like Shabana Azmi, Boman Irani and Abhay Deol). This film definitely evokes the scenic Goa whenever it is being talked about. Simultaneously, the 2011 movie Dum Maaro Dum was a truly Goan movie with the entire storyline and shooting based on this state. There is a famous shot taken at the Arpora Market in North Goa in this movie involving thousands of actual tourists. This movie was co-incidentally directed by Rohan Sippy (son of Ramesh Sippy) and starred actors like Bipasha Basu, Abhishek Bachchan, and many others with Deepika Padukone in an item number for the title song.

Goa is not just a destination

Another Hindi film which took the landscape of Goa very seriously, was the Malayalam remake called Dhrishyam released in the year 2015. This movie had explored the hinterland of Goa in all its shots very aesthetically and will go down as one of the all-time brilliant ones in its treatment of the locations of this state. Notwithstanding its brilliant story and some brilliant performances by its actors like Ajay Devgn, Tabu etc., this film is even watchable just for its background locations; such brilliant has been the treatment.

We will finish this piece with the movie Dear Zindagi which captures in a way the trials and tribulations of youth who belongs to a disjointed family. This movie has again captured the landscape of Goa very aesthetically with the frames involving an ever-energetic Shah Rukh Khan and the effervescent Alia Bhatt. This movie has used Goa probably as a motif to paint the intricacies that go on in the life of a youth from her perspective of life being beautiful along with all its troubles, which one can overcome by the right combination of love and caring. In the recent memories of cinema-going public, this was one film (released in 2016) which flashes the myriad beauty of Goa in all its mystical beauty. Hence we see how Goa has been used as a backdrop to narrate several human tales through the cinematic universe, which has only added to its fervor.

Goa is not only a destination as the popular saying goes, it is indeed a philosophy. It is one place which is like a utopia where people escape from the noises of one’s own convoluted thoughts, where life finds a purpose and where life gets back with renewed vigor.