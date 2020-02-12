#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Goa-based fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passes away

Updated : February 12, 2020 10:35 PM IST

According to police, Wendell Rodricks died after collapsing at his residence, adding the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
A Padma Shri award-winning designer and known for infusing modern aesthetics with traditional Goan influences, Rodricks was also an author, environmentalist and gay rights activist.
Born in Mumbai, Rodricks studied fashion designing in the US and France from 1986 to 1988. He is often credited for pioneering the concept of 'resort wear' when it was not a popular idea in India.
