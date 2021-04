In this edition of the Global Dialogues, CNBC-TV18’ Shereen Bhan spoke to icons from two very different walks of life, but both are legends in their own fields. One is, of course, a tennis icon and the other has spent his entire life trying to work towards the cause of uplifting the underprivileged children across India and parts of the world.

She spoke to Andre Agassi, American tennis player, and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

“The pandemic has highlighted the significance of using technology for education" -- that's the word from 8-time Grand Slam Champion, Andre Agassi. The tennis legend said that he believed he was ahead of the curve in the digital education space, with his school fund. He also talked about his favourites among the current tennis champions and he also talked about his relationship with Novak Djokovic.

Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi thanked Agassi for what he is doing for children all over the world.

Speaking about dealing with problems faced by children in lockdown, Satyarthi said, “40 percent of the children who were not able to attend the school in the world are also unable to get access to online education. Secondly, the children who were forced to leave at home and some of them were joining the online classes have other problems. The children are going through mental stress, isolation, a kind of depression, and anxiety has grown among the children and that is quite serious so we have to cope-up with that also.”

“We had an apprehension that a large number of children would be trafficked to become prostitutes, we had also apprehended that children would be pushed into sexual abuse and so on. We have targeted some areas, some pockets which are sourcing areas in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. Our volunteers and our workers put a lot of effort - they went door-to-door calling the people that there should not be any sexual abuse case. We have been successful in going to 100 such villages and meet people and create awareness.”