Global award for project that secured land for tribal people in Karnataka

Updated : December 12, 2019 09:41 AM IST

The project, which began in 2000 and is run by human rights group ActionAid India, with non-profits Koraga Federation and Samagra Grameena Ashrama, was named a gold prize winner at the World Habitat Awards for its work with the Koraga tribe and nine other indigenous communities in Karnataka.
