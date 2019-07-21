Germany returns painting stolen by Nazis to Florence
Updated : July 21, 2019 02:53 PM IST
Vase of Flowers, valued at around 10 million euros, belongs to Pitti Palace and was one of the boxes of artworks that were looted by soldiers in 1943.
Nazi troops stole thousands of artworks from Italian museums as they retreated through the country that year.
