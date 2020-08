The 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins on August 22, will not be the same this year. Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, which have already crossed the 28-lakh mark in the country, state governments have issued guidelines for Ganesh Chaturthi to ensure necessary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 continue to be followed.

Here are the guidelines issued by different states for Ganesh Chaturthi:

All 'mandals' are required to take prior permission from the concerned authority for celebrations.

The maximum height of idols capped at 4 feet.

Idols installed at homes shouldn't be taller than 2 feet. People have also been advised to use metal or marble Ganesh idols at home.

Clay idol installed at home should be immersed at home or in nearby artificial ponds.

Mandals have been advised to postpone the immersion of idols to the Maghi Ganesh Chaturthi in February or next year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Processions to mark arrival and immersion of idols are prohibited.

Crowds not permitted during daily 'aarti'.

All noise pollution norms must be followed.

The Karnataka government has allowed celebrations in public places but in a restricted manner.

The government has allowed one Ganesh pandal per ward or village.

The organisers should restrict the number of people to 20 at a time.

Cultural programmes have been prohibited.

Public processions not allowed.

People have been asked to immerse the idol at homes.

Pandals have been asked to immerse the idols within the locality.

All devotees must wear face masks and follow all social-distancing norms strictly.

The govt has asked pandals to restrict celebrations to one and a half days.

Only up to 10 people at a time will be allowed to attend the rituals.

Fireworks prohibited.

Celebrations at homes must be restricted to family members.

No celebrations allowed in containment zones.

Public processions not allowed.

Only two members of a family will be allowed to attend immersion.

People have been asked to use their private vehicles for immersion.

No gathering after immersion is allowed.

Immersions will be allowed between 5 pm and 10 pm.

The government has advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Celebrations not allowed in public places.