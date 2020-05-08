  • SENSEX
From word to eword' readers and publishers begin to adapt to corona times

Updated : May 08, 2020 03:12 PM IST

With a new digital store on Kindle and over 260 new ebooks, publisher Bloomsbury India has recorded a significant spike in sales.
Readers have shown particular interest in "mythology, romance, well-being, spirituality and cookery" during the lockdown period.
The lockdown has shifted the focus to ebooks as all access to physical books was denied to readers but physical books will again reign supreme in our market once the lockdown is over and the book business gets back on its feet.
