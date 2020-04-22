  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex opens over 200 points higher, Nifty above 9,000; RIL gains
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens weaker at 76.90 against dollar
Home Buzz
Unwind

From tech check to wardrobe experiments: Diary of a work-from-home journalist

Updated : April 22, 2020 12:25 PM IST

One of the hilarious lessons the COVID-19 lockdown has taught us work-from-home journalists is just how technologically challenged we actually are.
Believe it or not, the lockdown has forced many of us to think outside the box, and do 'jugaad' wherever possible, often with rib-tickling results.
From tech check to wardrobe experiments: Diary of a work-from-home journalist

You May Also Like

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

ValueAct eyes Nintendo with stake of over $1.1 billion

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

After FB deal, Jio's value pegged at 1.7x of Bharti Airtel mcap, 41x of Vodafone Idea

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Experts discuss US President Donald Trump's new immigration ban

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement