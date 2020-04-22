From tech check to wardrobe experiments: Diary of a work-from-home journalist

As unthinkable as it might have seemed only a couple of months ago, journalists too need to stay home. It doesn’t matter whether we’re chasing a lead or chronicling a historic pandemic that has already become the story of the year. The novel coronavirus isn’t flattered; it does not care.

That is probably why these times have called for revolutionary changes to a reporter’s work life. Almost overnight, we’ve had to change from microphone-totting, camera-wielding news crews of three, to lone reporters in our bedrooms, with smart phones doubling up as TV cameras and table-lamps filling in for face-light. The life of a television journalist has never been at a crossroads like this one. But it’s working — for now.

More time than usual

How are we winning while working from home? For a start, the COVID-19 lockdown has given everybody a lot more time than we otherwise seem to have.

Press conferences have started to begin right on time as if by magic. Maybe that’s because Zoom calls don’t require company executives to physically gather in the neighbourhood luxury hotel, while we wait for an average of 30 minutes past the scheduled start for the meeting to begin. Since a scattering of 30-odd reporters are seldom seen on the call, we aren’t exactly dressed in our Sunday best either. More time for everyone — nobody’s complaining.

Read - Work from home: A millennial’s guidebook to balancing work and fun

Tech check

One of the more hilarious lessons the COVID-19 lockdown has taught us work-from-home journalists is just how technologically challenged we actually are. Almost overnight we have begun scratching our heads trying to figure out the settings on the newly installed LIVE streaming app on our smart phones that have now turned TV cameras too.

“Do I use the store-and-forward feature or can I go LIVE?” “You’re saying I cannot go LIVE if I’m below 2,000 KBPS bandwidth?” “Wait, if I turn on data and WiFi, I get faster internet?” We’re learning, still. The lockdown taught us that. Meanwhile, the technical folks back in the news centre have begun bearing the brunt of our newfound cluelessness.

Everyday contraptions

Believe it or not, the lockdown has forced many of us to think outside the box, and do 'jugaad' wherever possible, often with rib-tickling results.

From using empty carton boxes and thick notebooks to balance my smart-phone-turned-TV-camera, to finding innovative ways of positioning it for a perfect frame, to ensuring that the front camera is squeaky clean before going LIVE, I’ve fallen into a routine of sorts. That I don’t have a small tripod means that all I’m left with is a phone wedged between everyday contraptions placed on the bonnet of my car, threatening to slip through a gap. It nearly fell off once, before I managed to catch it just in time.

We’ve begun realising how natural light is the best for camera appearances, and that the sun can be our best friend or worst enemy, depending on the time of the day. Should it choose to be the latter, we’re reminded that trusty table lamps often become a friend in our time of need.

Wardrobe experiments

Remember that much-caricatured representation of TV journalists in shorts underneath our impeccably tailored blazers? Work from home has taught us to experiment and find out if we can really pull that off.

But no, we don’t always wear shorts beneath our nice blazers — some of us wear joggers that hide beneath the confines of our study tables. Now, we’re truly home! Be it shorts or joggers, my formal trousers, socks and shoes probably think I’m dead, while in my flip-flops I’ve found comfort and familiarity like never before. Working from home is the laboratory for wardrobe experimentation. The jury’s still out on whether it’s worked. But the show must go on.

Celebrating home

If you’ve been working from home in the last month, you’ve probably realised by now that it can either be the most productive experience in the world or the most pointless exploit you would ever undertake.

Thankfully, it’s been the former in my case. Chasing a story from my study has meant ample time to catch up on basic fitness, music and three meals a day. The last month has also seen yours truly chip in with the household chores like doing the dishes or the laundry just after work — something that living under my parents’ roof never compelled me to do in all my 30 years.