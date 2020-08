Fugitive and self-styled godman Nithyananda and his self-declared nation of 'Republic of Kailaasa' is in news again. Reports have emerged that the godman and his followers have set up a central bank- 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa'- for his so-called only Hindu nation in the planet.

While the news has again raised questions about the future of Nithyananda, who has several cases registered against him, and the validity of his self-proclaimed nation that no country has recognised, it reminds us the concept of ‘micronations.’

What are micronations

Micronations are political entities that claim to be an independent nation or a sovereign entity despite not having legal recognition from any governments or international organisations. While there are some exceptions, most micronations are small in size.

Even as several micronations have issued coins, flags, postage stamps, passports, medals and other state-related items, they are rarely considered a threat to any nation’s integrity like separatist movements.

The concept of micronations is said to have originated in the 20th century. One of the first known instance of forming a micronation was when Martin Coles Harman, owner of the British island of Lundy, declared himself King and issued private coinage and postage stamps for local use. There were several similar such instances. The concept of micronations gained widespread publicity in the 60s after Sealand, was established in 1967 on an abandoned World War 2 gun platform in the North Sea off the coast of England.

Though many such nations were built, motivated by political or spiritual ambitions, many recent ones are an after-effect of internet fascination. They are also used as source to generate revenue in the form of the sale of memorabilia.