From Peshawar blast to the sinking of British warships, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 22

1914 - German U-boats sank the British cruisers Aboukir, Hogue and Cressy in the North Sea in World War One, killing more than 1,400 seamen. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)

1965- The Indo-Pakistani war effectively ends after a ceasefire, based on Ceasefire through UNSC Resolution 211, comes into effect.

1996 - World's first legally assisted suicide in Darwin, Australia. (Text: Reuters)

1997 - Tunnel between West and East Berlin built by U.S. intelligence agency CIA in 1953 to tap phone lines is opened to journalists for the first time. (Text: Reuters)