From Peshawar blast to the sinking of British warships, take a look at key events that took place on Sep 22

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Here is a look at key events that took place across the globe on September 22.

1914 - German U-boats sank the British cruisers Aboukir, Hogue and Cressy in the North Sea in World War One, killing more than 1,400 seamen. (Image: AP | text: Reuters)
1965- The Indo-Pakistani war effectively ends after a ceasefire, based on Ceasefire through UNSC Resolution 211, comes into effect. 
suicide 1996 - World's first legally assisted suicide in Darwin, Australia. (Text: Reuters)
Parts of the dismantaled Berlin wall in display with thanking last USSR president Michel Gorvachev 1997 - Tunnel between West and East Berlin built by U.S. intelligence agency CIA in 1953 to tap phone lines is opened to journalists for the first time. (Text: Reuters)
2013 - Suicide bombers attack church in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Text: Reuters)
 
 
(Edited by : Pradeep Suresh V)
