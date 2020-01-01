From 'No Time to Die' to 'Black Window', here are the most anticipated Hollywood movies in 2020

If you thought 2019 was big on entertainment with blockbusters like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Captain Marvel', 2020 is expected to be even bigger, better and bolder! From the return of James Bond to Tom Cruise iconic Top Gun Maverick, the new year will make sure you keep lining up outside theatres. While Scarlett Johansson’s 'Black Widow' will kick-off Marvel’s Phase Four, DC Comics has big guns in-store with Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984'.

Then there are long-awaited follow-ups to 'Bad Boys' and 'Fast & Furious', as well as, much-anticipated action thriller 'Tenet' directed by Christopher Nolan. To tickle your funny bones, watch out for Minions sequel and adventures of Dr Doolittle. Whatever is your genre of choice, 2020 promises to be a blockbuster year for movie buffs!

Here is a list of big Hollywood releases in 2020:

Superhero Flicks

Black Widow

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, this one promises to be another blockbuster. The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. The action pack thriller is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past.

Tentative Release Date: May 1, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

From the DC stable, 'Wonder Woman 1984' is the most anticipated American superhero film of 2020. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, this one is a sequel to 2017's 'Wonder Woman' and is the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince (Wonder Woman), alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen in supporting roles.

Tentative Release Date: June 5, 2020

Adventure

Top Gun Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. This action drama film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger and written by Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

It is the sequel to Top Gun (1986) and stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. A big part of Top Gun's success was its wildly popular soundtrack, and Maverick has already promised to pay homage to that, with Harold Faltermeyer returning to compose the score and Kenny Loggins recording a new version of "Danger Zone."

Tentative Release Date: 26 June 2020

Fast and Furious 9

It’s full-throttle and pedal to the metal for the Toretto adventure! Fast & Furious 9 follows The Fate of the Furious, which was dominated off-screen by the rumoured feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel. Fast 9 brings back Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, plus Michelle Rodriguez. Jordana Brewster is returning as Mia Toretto for the first time since Furious 7, Fast & Furious 9 had the longest shoot of the franchise to date

Tentative Release Date: 22 May 2020

No Time to Die

'No Time To Die' looks like it’s going to pull out all the stops for Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond. The twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond series to be produced by Eon Productions. It features Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as fictional MI6 agent James Bond. It is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

'No Time to Die' is set sometime after Bond has retired from active service. He's called back by Felix Leiter (Wright) when the CIA needs help with a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Tentative Release Date: 8 April 2020

Tenet

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan. Starring Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Aaron Taylor-Johnson. This one is an action epic revolving around international espionage, time travel, and evolution. Tenet is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros.

Tentative Release Date: July 17, 2020

Comedy

Bad Boys for Life

17 years after the release of Bad Boys II, audiences will finally get another taste of bad boys comradery. The movie brings back Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami Police Department detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively.

Tentative Release date: 17 January 2020

Doolittle

Dr Dolittle is the physician who could talk with animals and was created by author Hugh Lofting. This character would go on to become the star of a series of popular children's books, set in Victorian England and published from the 1920s through the '50s. Dr Doolittle in the form of Robert Downey Jr. The animal cast will be voiced by a star-studded lineup that includes Rami Malek, John Cena, Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, and Ralph Fiennes.

Tentative Release date: 17 January 2020

Animation

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog[a] is a Japanese video game series and media franchise created by Sonic Team and owned by Sega. The franchise centers on Sonic, an anthropomorphic blue hedgehog who battles the evil Doctor Eggman, a mad scientist. Sonic the Hedgehog is Sega's flagship franchise and one of the bestselling video game franchises, selling 89 million by March 2011 and grossing over $5 billion by 2014. When the character was first unveiled back in April, many fans took to social media to express their concerns with the weirdly anthropomorphic rendering of the beloved character, which will be voiced by Ben Schwartz. Later fans are much happier with the appearance of the iconic blue hedgehog this time around.

Tentative Release date: February 2020

Minions 2

Minions: The Rise of Gru is an upcoming American 3D computer-animated comedy film produced by Illumination. A sequel to the 2015 film, Minions, and spin-off/prequel to the main Despicable Me film series, it will be directed again by Kyle Balda, with co-direction by Brad Ableson. It is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 3, 2020, by Universal Pictures