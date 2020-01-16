From no jeans to no ghoonghat: Why so many rules over women's clothing?
Updated : January 16, 2020 07:01 PM IST
On the surface, colleges banning jeans for girl students is a regressive move, while a state government urging women to remove the ghoonghat is a step towards modernity.
When girls take off the hijab in Iran, they are committing an act of rebellion, but so are girls deliberately wearing the hijab in America or France.
If forcing young urban women to adopt clothing worn by their mothers is unfair, then so is urging an illiterate village woman to adopt the customs of her city-bred sisters.
