From mushrooms that torture to the weather on Saturn, here is a list for exquisite mid-January viewing

January 16, 2020

There is a new show called Ares that releases on the 17th and it promises all kinds of sorcery that you have come to expect.
Roll Red Roll is a brilliant documentary that talks about a subject that made an entire town complicit when they defended rape by one of the sports stars.
I think Amazon Prime has hit a goldmine because it manages to make me watch regional language films and each one turns out to be more interesting than the other.
