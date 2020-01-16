From mushrooms that torture to the weather on Saturn, here is a list for exquisite mid-January viewing

I know Valentine’s Day is a month away but is there anything more beautiful than watching Daniel Day-Lewis on screen? His presence is magnificent and no matter what your gender-related agenda is, you will fall in love with this exquisite film. The film is about a toxic relationship between a dress designer and his model and you will actually feel your jaws drop as you realise how slowly and surely the power equation between the two changes

The trailer does not do justice to this film and you should watch the film simply because it happens to be Daniel Day-Lewis' last film and understand why we will miss his screen presence. This film should have won more awards and I’m hoping you will love the film as much as I do. It is streaming on Netflix right now.

But wait, you think I’m going to recommend the totally soppy Kate & Leopold as you snuggle with your love? Hardly. I’m going to ask you to watch Scissor Seven. It’s anime, but Chinese. It’s about an assassin, but he’s not really a good one. It’s full of superb action but it’s totally funny. It’s even got a dog with glasses. How can you resist?

How much you enjoyed movies like Kung Fu Hustle and Shaolin Soccer? This series will bring you the same madness and physics-defying action. I loved the old lady… Which is your favourite character?

Speaking of characters, what happens when two sons have to deal with a not so usual dad? When I watched this funny, outrageous, wonderful film about relationships, I thought about the strange relationship I have with my dad as well. Noah Baumbach pens and directs this film called The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected). The film stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson too.

If this blast from the past does not make you smile, then perhaps you are looking at something like The Witcher. There is a new show called Ares that releases on the 17th and it promises all kinds of sorcery that you have come to expect. A secret cult that promises its members wealth and all kinds of power… Sounds interesting, eh?

The trouble of belonging to a group is that you cannot break ranks. You have to be as one. Roll Red Roll is a brilliant documentary that talks about a subject that made an entire town complicit when they defended rape by one of the sports stars. The documentary triggers all kinds of emotions and responses and does a good job investigating an event that was horrific, but no one was willing to talk about it. Was it collective shame or collective amnesia. How does a small town deal with this horrific act? Does this new generation of young men and women have no empathy whatsoever?

I must admit that I have no math skills at all, so when I stumbled upon a Hedge fund dude betting a billion on proving that Herbalife was nothing but a pyramid scheme, I was in two minds. The documentary could be math-heavy and I would miss the point it is trying to make. Or I would end up trying out yet another diet drink that would turn me slim and fabulous. Thankfully the documentary Betting On Zero was plain fascinating. It documents the passion of Bill Ackman and keeps you warned to not get taken in by the schemes these health fads come up to seduce you into changing your lifestyle.

I think Amazon Prime has hit a goldmine because it manages to make me watch regional language films and each one turns out to be more interesting than the other. I have watched a rather interesting Kannada film that promises horror but is a good tale of police work instead. The film is called Crossroads or Kavaludaari. It’s the story of a traffic cop with dreams, and how he tries to solve the case of three skulls when the road where he’s posted gets dug up for repair…

From movies about buried skulls to the documentary that shows fabulous pictures as Cassini fell to its death on Saturn... There is so much to view this weekend. I have been a fan of the NOVA documentary series ever since its inception (by the way, Christopher Nolan’s super successful film of the name is available on Netflix for your viewing pleasure!). After Cassini was launched, it discovered so many secrets of our solar system. Death Dive To Saturn is a record of Cassini’s last brave journey. Endlessly fascinating.

Most Indians will baulk when someone says that there is Saturn in your horoscope. But when you see the results of Cassini’s journey to Saturn, you will begin to see this beautiful planet in a different light. Speaking of which, you will have to wait another couple of weeks before you can actually watch how beautiful our own planet is and the wildlife upon it is when the sun sets and all is dark. Night On Earth uses new technology to keep you glued to your screens (drops January 29).