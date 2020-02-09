Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

From Brad Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Sunday's Oscars

Updated : February 09, 2020 01:29 PM IST

The ceremony will come just days after the death of Kirk Douglas, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood’s golden age. Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short “Dear Basketball," is expected to be included in the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.
But despite spending heavily through awards season, Netflix may go home with only a few awards. The streamer is still seeking its first best picture win after Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” came up just shy last year.
This year’s Oscar favorites are largely movies released widely in theaters. They also predominantly feature male characters and come from male directors.
From Brad Pitt to '1917,' what to anticipate at Sunday's Oscars

You May Also Like

As death toll mounts, WHO treads carefully on naming new virus

As death toll mounts, WHO treads carefully on naming new virus

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

Tata Steel slips into red, posts Q3 loss of Rs 1,228 crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

IPO-bound LIC increases market share at 78%, new business premium crosses Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement