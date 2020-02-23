#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
'Friends' to be reunited by WarnerMedia in HBO Max special

There have been a flurry of media reports about a potential reunion since Aniston hinted last year that something might be underway.
The unscripted cast reunion special, which will be directed by Ben Winston, along with all 10 seasons of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in May.
Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal said the six stars would receive between $2.25 million and $2.5 million as part of the deal.
