It is a modern truth universally acknowledged that a person sitting at a restaurant must share on Instagram photos of their food before putting it in their mouth. We take the photo from different angles, curse the lighting a bit, then we adjust the brightness and saturation before uploading it on our social media. By the time we are happy with the virtual result, our food gets cold. But that’s okay with us. As a generation swimming amongst virtual validation, a well-edited photo boosts up our ego, and more often than not, the ego resides in the food we eat.

In fact, this also talks about the collective attitude we have towards food. Social media taught us to share information. True or false, but it is out there. Everything is out there. By sharing a photo of the creamy beef stroganoff I’m having for dinner, I am, in fact, trying to share my food with the world. Or perhaps the joy that the sheer look of the plate brought me. We are sharing more than ever, and an enormous part of the food industry isn’t quite satiated until the perfect food photograph creates that well-intended buzz.

Chef Atul Kochhar, the first-ever Indian to win a Michelin Star, believes in a camera-friendly plate and spends good time deciding how to present his creations in the very best way, for the person as well as the camera. One of the most highly regarded Indian chefs in the UK, Chef Atul understands that social media has given us the opportunity to easily share our passion and magnificent creations with a local, regional, national and global audience. "It's helped start conversations about food, food culture, recipes, ingredients – it’s made the culinary world more accessible," said Kochar. The Million Pound Menu star goes on to explain how first impressions count. "As a chef, you want your food to look as good as it tastes. We taste with our eyes - excitement, vibrancy, simplicity – the culinary journey first begins when you see a dish, and this has always been the case. The growth of social media has undoubtedly put pressure of chefs to ensure they present their creations in the very best way. But reputations and repeat customers aren’t built on imagery alone, the food needs to taste just as good or even better than it looks."

The presentation of food is just as essential to the success of the dish as it tastes. Chef Pawan Bisht, of Virat Kohli's One8 Commune, Mango Kitchen and Bar, says that we eat with our eyes first. By the word picturesque food, Chef Pawan stresses more on neat, clean, hygienic and presentable plates with proper alignments of the food components and taste. "I make my plates as eye-catchy as possible but that’s for my guests and the current trend makes it camera-friendly." Anahita Dhondy, Chef-Partner at SodaBottleOpenerWala, believes that chefs are adjusting their menus to trends and the vision of their restaurants. "There is a rise in the amount social media customers use in a restaurant where pictures of dishes are taken before eating. Chefs are taking more efforts in creating beautiful dishes as they are clicked by the customer and posted as well which automatically creates today's 'word of mouth' and following of the restaurant and the chef," says Chef Anahita.

On the other hand, there are many renowned chefs who do not want their food to have a contrived relationship with the camera.

Award-winning celebrity Chef Saby Gorai has always been looking at food as a medium of expression and as art on the plate. "This was way before Instagram. I’ve always been making good-looking food plates. We eat with our eyes first. But I strongly believe that food has to be balanced and nutritious before it looks appealing. It can be nutritious and balanced and not good-looking. That’s perfectly okay. My priority has always been the same. I would not make a dish if I don’t find the food aligning to that sequence, simply because it is eye-appealing.”

Celebrity Chef Kelvin Cheung’s ideas quite align with Chef Saby’s. He is a firm believer that while a beautiful plate of food or Insta-worthy decor might bring them in a customer once, but the magic of the hospitality business really lies in one's ability to retain regular clients. "This will only happen when you prioritise the flavour and quality of ingredients over the visual aspect. I plate how I want people to eat a dish first and foremost," says Chef Kelvin. Chef Priyam Chatterjee realises that is not at all imperative to plan and plate a menu or a dish to have a picturesque angle or attribute. "That's very subjective to the chef’s style of work and his thought process." He also understands that clean, sharp plating not only soothes a diner but also makes them feel they are at a different place and not in their house. "Which is what a chef should strive to achieve, give an experience." Priyam Chatterjee, a recipient of the French government’s second-highest civilian award, is best known for revisiting the traditional dishes from his native state of West Bengal and giving it a French twist.

Most of us diners, who like to call themselves "foodies" and document their meals online, are really masters of the culinary scene, which is why they stress more on the prettiness. But to be honest, there is a major industry of professional food bloggers and Instagrammers, whose interest in good-looking plates have paved the way for a revolution in food aesthetics. Chef Saby clarifies that this generation of "foodies" mistake fun dining for fine dining and prefer food from places that are slightly more expensive than the ordinary, a little cooler and hipper, and have a snazzy interior to uplift them. It might not necessarily be sombre.

"Take the Food Porn out from the sentence you are left with essential art and every art has the taste and a story to tell."

But everyone these world-renowned culinary experts trust in the power of social media. Chef Anahita talks about the importance of photographs in capturing important moments. "With the rise of good smartphone cameras and the rise of social media apps where you can literally share every moment with your family, friends, and followers, it's (Instagram) has almost become part of people's daily diet. It is a global trend."

Chef Atul also praises how social media has given us the opportunity to easily share our passion and magnificent creations with a local, regional, national and global audience. "It's helped start conversations about food, food culture, recipes, ingredients – it’s made the culinary world more accessible."

Chef Pawan does realise that social media exists largely as a validation tool for Millennials. But he also says "Internet is powerful. It can turn around minds, thoughts and start movements. I’m glad we are in this era where people are able to express their thoughts through social media."

Sayantani Chakrabarty explores cuisine, culture, and geography with an honest fervour.