These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar
First space-baked cookies took 2 hours in experimental oven

Updated : January 23, 2020 03:50 PM IST

The makers of the oven expected a difference in baking time in space, but not that big.
Located near NASA's Johnson Space Center, Nanoracks designed and built the small electric test oven that was launched to the space station last November.
