#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Home Buzz
Unwind

Final wave from Harry, Meghan?

Updated : January 11, 2020 01:50 PM IST

Reportedly not even the couple’s own press team in the UK knew what was brewing back in Canada during their Christmas break.
On the heels of Prince Andrew’s friendship with late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein comes this new mortification for Queen Elizabeth and family.
From Diana and Fergie to Kate and Camilla, they have all suffered unblinking scrutiny; topless photos and videos of counting cash and tapped telephones and fatal car chase.
Final wave from Harry, Meghan?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Closing bell: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty closes at 12,257; Infosys up 1%

Closing bell: Sensex ends 147 points higher, Nifty closes at 12,257; Infosys up 1%

Australian bushfires: Shane Warne cap auctioned for AUD 1 million

Australian bushfires: Shane Warne cap auctioned for AUD 1 million

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV