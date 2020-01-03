#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Film school pioneer Meghna Ghai Puri on Bollywood, business and her famous dad

Updated : January 03, 2020 01:55 PM IST

The president of Whistling Woods International (WWI), ranked as one of the top 10 film schools in the world by Hollywood Reporter, Meghna has changed the way the industry works, by producing educated trained talent to take over the next generation of filmmaking.
Daughter of Bollywood director, producer and screenwriter Subhash Ghai, Meghna has charted her own path as a change catalyst, bringing together her immersion in the world of films with her passion for skilling and education.
Film school pioneer Meghna Ghai Puri on Bollywood, business and her famous dad
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV