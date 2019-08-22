Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Film on factory is first Netflix project endorsed by Obamas

Updated : August 22, 2019 10:52 AM IST

Filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert said they learned of the Obamas' interest after "American Factory" was shown at the Sundance film festival and they were pitching the film to Netflix.
The Fuyao plant, bought by Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang, employs some 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film gives a close-up look at how the cultures adjust to one another.
The name of the Obamas' company, Higher Ground, flashes by in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves aren't mentioned anywhere. Neither is President Donald Trump.
