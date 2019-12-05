#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Extreme weather events of 2019: Delayed Indian monsoon, Cyclone Fani

Updated : December 05, 2019 07:12 PM IST

The delayed onset and withdrawal of Indian monsoon and cyclone Fani were among the “high impact” events of 2019, the World Meteorological Organisation provisional statement on the State of the Global Climate said.
The strong monsoon also impacted coal production and consumption in the country, where emissions are projected to rise by 1.8 percent in 2019, considerably lower than in 2018
We are heading for a temperature increase of more than three degrees celsius by the end of the century
