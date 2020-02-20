Economy Experiential travel on rise with growth in Gen-Z travellers, says report Updated : February 20, 2020 10:03 PM IST The survey by online accommodation platform Airbnb also said the generation-Z (24 years and below) is becoming the fastest-growing travel segment. According to the survey, 58 percent of Indians prefer to spend their money on experiences over things. 65 percent plan to increase their spending on experiences in 2020, particularly women and young adults (generation-Z, millennials).