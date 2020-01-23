Ex appeal: The infinite charm of past flames

There’s a scene in American television series Ally McBeal where Billy’s wife Georgia exasperatedly tells him to just go, go out with his ex Ally and get her out of his system for God’s sake. She was tired of witnessing the re-chemistry between the two former flames.

Most people reach that stage in their lives sooner or later – either passionately wanting to get back with an ex or watching a partner visibly fight that feeling after a school reunion. This involves a lot of silly smiles and passionate reminiscing by one party and fake laughs and frank yawns by the other party.

Nostalgia, memories and the human tendency to be generally dissatisfied with the present are perhaps what nudge individuals to look back too fondly at the past and miss specific parts. These parts include people you once ran away from. Suddenly they don’t look half so bad and soon they begin to actually look attractive. You forget why and what of the previous dislike and exits from each other’s lives and now try to forge a new tie.

The appeal of look-backs is the constant attempt to rewrite the past, to replace our old bumbling selves with present new mature persona. We touchingly believe we can convert endings this time around. Often we fail but that doesn’t stop us from eating crow twice.

Nowhere is everything as perfect as it is in flashbacks. Ah, we sigh idiotically, if only... The romantic prospect that got away is now the love of our life. All our regrets and remorse come to roost in this one person. And so it begins, another journey to the realization that life is just one big round loop.

Not only does the dreamer think he wronged himself/herself by having walked away from The One, but two-others also run the risk of being affected by that stray dream: the current sweetheart or spouse, and the revered ideal. The latter faces the dilemma of either going with the flow and basking in this unasked for adulation that blindsides them out of the blue or cover in fear over being stalked. The former, that is the unsuspecting partner of the person glorifying his/her past connections, has the mammoth task of either taking it too seriously or to laugh it off. Either way, something they did not ask for or see coming.

Writer George Orwell’s first wife, Eileen, apparently actively encouraged him to have sex with his ex, Brenda Salkeld. He wrote to Brenda in a letter after four years of marriage: 'She (Eileen) wished I could sleep with you about twice a year, just to keep me happy.'

It would seem there is no getting over exes. As Elle King exults in her song Ex’s and Oh's, 'One, two, three, they gonna run back to me / 'Cause I'm the best baby that they never gotta keep...' This is one relationship that is sure to stand the test of time – this eternal longing for the one you happily left behind ages ago.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.