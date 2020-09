Krishnamurthy Subramanian - Chief Economic Advisor says, “During much of India’s economic dominance, the economy relied on the invisible hand of the market for wealth creation with the support of the hand of trust”.

Adding to that Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas says. "in challenging times like today ethics is not a luxury but a necessity as the investor community value, governance standards and money talks.”

Nisha Poddar of CNBC-TV18 through the discussion puts the spotlight on various free-market tools which put checks and balances for sustainable business models.