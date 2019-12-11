Economy
Esther Duflo wears sari, husband Abhijit Banerjee dhoti at the Nobel Prize ceremony
Updated : December 11, 2019 10:06 AM IST
The husband-wife duo shared the prestigious award with fellow economist Michael Kremer.
The three researchers were awarded "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
Banerjee and Duflo work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while Kremer is the Gates Professor of Developing Societies at Harvard University.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more