Emmy Awards: Peter Dinklage wins his fourth award for 'Game of Thrones'

The Emmy Award for best supporting actor in a drama has gone to Peter Dinklage for "Game of Thrones" for the fourth time.

Dinklage took the trophy at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, giving the HBO fantasy series and night's most heavily nominated show its first win of the evening.

Dinklage also won the award in 2011, 2015 and 2018 for playing the shunned member of a powerful family, Tyrion Lannister.

Dinklage praised the tolerance and diversity of the television community in his speech, saying "in no other place could I be standing on a stage like this."