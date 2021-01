Billionaire Elon Musk, who grabbed global media attention by becoming the richest man on the planet recently, has donated $5 million to the American non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy. The donation through the 'Musk Foundation' is reportedly aimed at encouraging the online education system.

Thank you @elonmusk and @MuskFoundation for an incredible $5m donation to @khanacademy. Here is my thank you video:https://t.co/1LyABVmTyt — Salman Khan (@salkhanacademy) January 12, 2021

While many of Musk’s actions have raised eyebrows, the fact that the donation to Khan Academy did not make such issues, points towards the reputation the latter has garnered over the years. Founded in 2008 by US-born MIT and Harvard graduate Salman Khan, the online education provider helps educate students by creating short lessons in the form of videos. In addition to these videos, the website comes with other tools such as practice exercises for students and material for educators.

But most importantly, all these facilities are available free of cost for users.

In addition to English, the platform is also available in nearly thirty languages including Bangla, Bulgarian, Chinese, French, German, Georgian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Serbian, Turkish and Uzbek.

While the platform has been recognised by various organisations, Khan was listed among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in 2012. Many criticise that Khan lacks a formal background in the field of teaching and some of its content has been called out for being erroneous.