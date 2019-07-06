In association with
Don't recall Apollo 11? Global festivities have you covered

Updated : July 06, 2019 12:03 PM IST

Museums, galleries, concert halls, movie theaters and towns with an Apollo 11 connection will be marking the anniversary over the next few weeks, particularly for the July 16 launch, July 20 moon landing and July 24 splashdown.
In downtown Wapakoneta, Ohio — Armstrong's birthplace — the festivities include the Moon Festival Pageant, a Run to the Moon race and a "Wink at the Moon" concert, a nod to his family's request after Armstrong died in 2012.
The US Space and Rocket Center is also going for a world record. On July 16 at 8:32 a.m. local time, exactly 50 years after Apollo 11 astronauts blasted off for the moon, the museum will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by launching 5,000 model rockets simultaneously.
