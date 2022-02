In this episode of The Thought League Season 2, we talk about the trends in the competition law, the heightened mergers and acquisitions happening across the world and the new age companies seeing a lot of traction.

In this episode of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas presents 'The Thought League Season 2', we talk about the trends in the competition law, the heightened mergers and acquisitions happening across the world and the new age companies seeing a lot of traction.

We take the discussion forward with two experts- Christine A. Varney, the Partner at Cravath, Swaine and Moore and Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.