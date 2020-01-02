Despite ban on several websites, India leads porn consumption on smartphones in 2019
Updated : January 02, 2020 11:22 AM IST
A new report has revealed that in India, 89 percent people watched porn via mobile devices in 2019.
Overall, three in four people are watching porn on their mobiles globally.
India has the world's highest data usage per smartphone at an average of 9.8GB per month that will double to 18GB by 2024.
