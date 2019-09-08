#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Dark 'Joker' wins top Venice Film Festival prize

Updated : September 08, 2019 02:59 PM IST

Todd Phillips' dark comic book film JokerÂ won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday and cemented its place as a legitimate contender for the rest of the awards season.
Phoenix did not win the best actor prize â€” it went to Italian actor Luca Marinelli for the Jack London adaptation Martin Eden â€” but the director of JokerÂ dedicated much of his speech to the talents of his leading man.
Roman Polanski's Dreyfus affair film, An Officer and a Spy, won the grand jury prize, which recognizes other strong contenders for the Golden Lion.
Dark 'Joker' wins top Venice Film Festival prize
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

TDS on cash withdrawal above Rs 1 crore comes into effect

Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

Chandrayaan-2 landing: How to watch, start time, livestream

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% lower; Coal India top gainer, Indiabulls Housing top loser

Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% lower; Coal India top gainer, Indiabulls Housing top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV