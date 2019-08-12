Curious Kids: Is homework worthwhile?

Curious KidsÂ is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question youâ€™d like an expert to answer, send it toÂ CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com.

Thereâ€™s aÂ huge debate about homeworkÂ and whether it helps kids learn during the school year. But everyone agrees that homework can take lots of time. The mostÂ commonly accepted guidelinesÂ recommend one hour for middle school and two hours for high school. However, I think this amount of time on homework every day can be too much.

The nightly hour manyÂ middle schoolersÂ spend on homework adds up to about 180 hours over a school year. Thatâ€™s time that kids could be playing sports, reading books or just taking a break after a long day.

Itâ€™s common forÂ high school studentsÂ to devote twice as much time, about two hours daily, to their homework. And someÂ schools require much moreÂ homework. In some school systems, evenÂ kindergartners do some homework.

Does making kids study in what could be their personal time pay off? Homework appears to work best when the teacher and students are clear about what itâ€™s for and theÂ assignments are worthwhile. While I do believe doing some homework is helpful, I donâ€™t think it should be assigned unless itâ€™s necessary.

MyÂ research group and I found this outÂ by examining survey responses of students. They told us how much time they spent doing homework, what grades they got and how they did on standardized tests.

The evidence we found suggests that students who spend more time doing homeworkÂ donâ€™t necessarily get better grades. But it may help them get higher scores on the standardized tests thatÂ nearly allÂ AmericanÂ public schoolÂ students take. That is because doing more homework to practice things you know can help you get better and faster at doing those things.

From what Iâ€™ve seen with my own students, those who seem to spend a lot of time on homework are usually struggling to understand what they are being asked to do. That could explain why devoting more time to homework doesnâ€™t automatically improve grades.

In these situations, I believe students would probably be better off learning the material in class with their teacher before going home and trying it on their own. One benefit is what happens when students get back this extra time after school: Thereâ€™s more time for sports, music, books and friends.

Everyone needs a break after a long day of work, after all. And that includes students.