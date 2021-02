These days, the cryptocurrency world is busy talking about digital collectibles. These collectibles are unique virtual tokens that can signify anything from art to sports mementos. For these non-fungible tokens, people have been paying hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What are non-fungible tokens?

It’s a special type of cryptographic token that cannot be exchanged on a blockchain network. You cannot exchange one NFT for another. In other words, NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that represent anything, including physical assets. They can be described as certificates of authenticity.

According to a CNBC report, the difference between Bitcoin and other tokens is that each NFT is unique and can’t be replicated. Each one ensures its independent value. According to crypto investors, NFTs derive their value from how rare they are. They’re deposited in digital wallets as collectors’ items. Apart from art and sports, people have also found uses for NFTs in virtual real estate and gaming.

Musicians turning to NFTs

Collectible digital assets can be considered an improved version of an MP3 file. In the digital age, musicians have struggled to profit from their work. Some musicians are turning to NFTs to demonstrate possession of their work and find an added source of revenue. It’s letting content creators own the property rights for what they create. This lets them gain profit in various ways, which they won’t be able to do with physical art.

Robust market

Crypto art is the most robust growing subsection of the digital collectibles market. According to a study from NonFungible and L’Atelier, the overall value of NFT transactions grew four times to $250 million last year. The number of digital wallets trading them almost doubled to over 2,22,179. On the other hand, some traders were able to make profits of over $1,00,000.