Cristiano Ronaldo’s parenting advice to his son is what every dad should pass on to their children
Updated : August 23, 2019 11:54 AM IST
Due to the success of his father, Cristiano Jr has been born into far more privileged surroundings, but his father wants him to develop the correct mentality, which is why he took him to his home in Portugal's Madeira.
The Juventus superstar, 34, admitted that his son was shocked when he showed him the conditions where he lived as a teenager.
