  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

COVID-19 effect: Only streamed films to be eligible for Oscars 2021 for the first time

Updated : April 29, 2020 11:01 AM IST

The film must be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member-only streaming site within 60 days of its streaming or VOD release.
The Board of Governors also announced that they will be merging the two sound categories -- mixing and editing -- into one award.
The 93rd Oscars telecast will air February 28, 2021 on ABC.
COVID-19 effect: Only streamed films to be eligible for Oscars 2021 for the first time

You May Also Like

As US COVID-19 cases hit 1 million, many Americans opt to stay on in India

As US COVID-19 cases hit 1 million, many Americans opt to stay on in India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

To fight COVID-19, ADB to provide $1.5 billion loan to India

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Capgemini follows IBM, Cognizant, Infy; no 2020 guidance despite strong Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement