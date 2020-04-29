Unwind COVID-19 effect: Only streamed films to be eligible for Oscars 2021 for the first time Updated : April 29, 2020 11:01 AM IST The film must be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member-only streaming site within 60 days of its streaming or VOD release. The Board of Governors also announced that they will be merging the two sound categories -- mixing and editing -- into one award. The 93rd Oscars telecast will air February 28, 2021 on ABC. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365