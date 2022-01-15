0

Dolo 650 memes takes Twitter by storm as netizens call pill '1 solution to many problems'

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
As demand for Dolo 650 paracetamol tablets rises, the popular medicine has become a top trend on social media. Netizens also shared memes on social media on the restrictions laid down by some states to curb the rise in COVID-19 infection.

With the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and the flu in India, there has been an increased demand for paracetamol tablets, which is a go-to medicine in both cases. As demand for Dolo 650 rises, the popular medicine has become a top trend on social media. Reportedly, Dolo 650 is part of the COVID-19 medical kit that every family should keep ready, along with Montek LC, Azithromycin 500 mg, Vitamin C and Zincovit tablets.
One user Prithvi Raj Chauhan, @prcWrites, wrote: “From Polo to Dolo my life has changed alot.”
Some netizens commented on the consumption of Dolo for every symptom. Panchal Parth Navin, @Dactoristic, wrote on Twitter “Any disease exists, Dolo 650” and shared the meme from a popular Bollywood movie Chup Chup Ke, featuring actors Shahid Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav:
Meme-makers used L’Oreal ad campaign featuring actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The ad, which said “5 problems, 1 solution”, was turned into a Dolo-verse. “Many problems, 1 solution”.
Similar tweet was shared by Dhavan Kadia @The_1_tweets, featuring a picture of actor Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of Doctor Strange. The tweet said, “5 Problems 1 solution. Dolo 650 supremacy”
On Instagram, writer-director Tahira Kashyap shared a song with a short video, saying: “I have officially lost the plot! Also, my love for dolo.”
 
View this post on Instagram
 
Meanwhile, netizens also shared memes on social media on the restrictions laid down by some states to curb the rise in COVID-19 infection. Since the beginning of the year, Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala, which have witnessed a huge rise in caseloads, have imposed restrictions like weekend and night curfews, closing of educational institutions and curbs on social gatherings. As these restrictions were imposed during the second wave of COVID-19 infections as well, there has been a sense of déjà vu for netizens. The feeling translated into a meme fest on social media.
One of the most popular memes was about the three states Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi seeing the highest number of cases again. User Nature's Child! @abhimankotia wrote: “Defaulter states in every wave so far” and shared the photo from a Harry Potter movie with the post, “Why is it when COVID rises, it’s always you three”.
One user, Manoj Pareek, @mrpareekji, tweeted after Delhi imposed weekend curfew, “Me to Curfew” and shared a photo saying “Nirlaj! Tu phir aa gaya”
Another user Nusrat Hassan @inusrathassan shared the photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying: “Kya mein andar aa sakta hoon” relating it with the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Krishan Pawar @Krishan24274406 also shared a photo of actor Rajpal Yadav depicting people’s reaction to the third wave of Corona infections. The meme showed Yadav saying: “Humko maaro, humko zinda mat chodo”.
