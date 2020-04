Conspiracy theorists are claiming that Bill Gates is behind the creation and spread of coronavirus. They claim that Gates has developed a vaccine that would control and even depopulate the world through a microchip, according to various reports.

Gates, who had earlier warned the world of a pandemic in a TED talk, had reportedly warned in 2015 that a pandemic could soon wipe out over three crore people in just six months.

The multibillionaire Microsoft founder, who funds various healthcare and sanitation programmes around the world, has been targeted earlier also by various conspiracy theorists who claim that he is the face of the alleged ‘world depopulation programme,’ that allegedly aims to eradicate a large portion of human population.

However, with the world struggling to find a cure for the pandemic and questions arising even about the origin of the novel coronavirus, it seems to have given fresh fodder to the conspiracy theorists.

The theories swirling around coronavirus are not limited to Bill Gates.