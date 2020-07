Written by:

Ushi Kak

SARS-CoV-2 strutting on the world stage, unseen yet deadly, puny yet puissant, fragile yet robust is planting its kiss of death all around the globe. The gloves are off on both sides---Microbes vs Humans--- an old familiar story. A global race is on to decode this mutating microbe and find an antidote to knock it out of the ring. This deadly bout will be won too eventually but at great cost.

Yes, there is an economic meltdown, a bloodbath in the share market, political churning, hunger, and much more. The shock waves of being blindsided by this stealthy virus are ricocheting around the world. We certainly didn't have the 20/20 vision to see this 'bull in the China shop' approaching despite its cameo appearances in its two earlier avatars. The fallout on mental health because of the fear psychosis of this invisible enemy has been serious.

Social distancing and isolation required to keep the spiky spectre at bay has had its toll on individuals and relationships. The much maligned digital addiction has proved to be a saviour in this scenario of 'Home Alone'. Zoom parties are booming and internet memes on Corona are circulating in a ceaseless loop. Humour is an armour against fear. It is like whistling in the dark to garner ‘pretend’ courage.

My take on how to handle the ‘con-jugal’co-existence after an online poll has made me formulate a few Covid- commandments, not carved in stone, to ride through this social distancing and prolonged proximity. Since in India we are even appeasing the planets on a national level, let us appease ‘Mars’ and ‘Venus’ before the marital relationship turns into a ‘martial’ combat. No gender bias, both parties have to resort to a modus Vivendi to come out unscathed from this incarceration.

My commandments are based on my limited ‘randomised control trial’. I tip my hat to the two Nobel Laureates, the lionised economist duo of Abhijit Banerji and Esther Duflo. They used this method for poverty alleviation solutions but mine was to find a way for conjugal conflict resolution. Certainly a ‘Nobel’ objective.

It struck me with force just now what a potent ambassador Amitabh Bachchan would make for a ‘lockdown’ motivational clip! With his famous line' Lock Kiya Jaye' from KBC in his baritone voice, all Indians would swallow it hook line and sinker.

Since my opinion poll was confined to an urban middle-class group of a certain age and generation, the solutions would not be totally applicable to the DIG yuppies( Double income group young professional persons). So take your pick.

With the daily helpers also in lockdown, the workload on the Lady Of the House is huge. The biggest battlefield could be the kitchen. In the B.C. (Before Corona) period the man of the house avoided the kitchen as if the floor was laid with mines except for making an Olympic dash for a bottle of soda from the fridge. But in A.D (After Disease) 2020 he has perforce to help with the stack of dishes to remain a ‘Woke’ male. A daily 'Soap Opera' plays out in most kitchens though. Katrina Kaif posted a short video clip on YouTube recently on how she is doing the dishes and sweeping the floor. So ladies send this KK tutorial to husbands who would gladly watch the clip along with watching the 'dishy' demonstrator rather than watching the dishrag ‘Patni’ in a dish-hevelled state. Pati, Patni Aur Woh redux!

Some men believe they need a hazmat suit to protect them from the Kitchen Virus! And some demand a 'Tamga-e-Jurat' for venturing into the new battlefield for 'mopping up' operations. A must follow commandment for LOH is no critiquing the man for wasting tap water, flaring gas while looking for a sauce pan. I would advise men to follow Arvind Kejriwal in how to wield the broom to make a clean sweep. Tutorials anyone from Aam Aadmi party?

Please remember wives are not Alexa at your beck and call and also remember husbands cannot be a substitute for your maid though you may be 'made' for each other'.