Corbett’s new culinary trend: Café culture and continental cuisine

Locals at the Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve get an awful lot of haunts by tourists than tigers. Among those tourists, perhaps one percent gets to spot a Royal Bengal. The rest 99 whine, complain or blame their luck. But there are also some who enjoy the jungle for its raw, untouched beauty. But unfortunately, that percentage is severely low. On a windy November evening, post an afternoon jungle safari, Harmanjeet looked visibly upset. He had thought coming all the way from Delhi to a reserve forest might guarantee a tiger sighting. “Forget tiger, we didn’t even see an elephant!” Exclaimed the disappointed tourist. And the group clinked their beer bottles as if in agreement. But this was back in 2016. The Corbett café culture was yet to hit the jungle as a solution to bored tourists in the evening.

A budding café culture

Today, we see Corbett National Park as an ideal weekend destination from the NCR. Just a five-hour drive away, the serene, idyllic hill-town of Ramnagar gives us sunny mornings, a flowing river, exquisite Kumaoni cuisine and some hip hangout zones. Previously, where one wouldn’t dare think of cruising along the saal-lined lanes of the jungle highway, today, one can well observe an encouraging growth in the need to “chill out” in the evening. It is safe to say that though at a nascent stage, an active café culture seems to have flourished in the heart of Corbett. This is, in fact, bringing a new perspective of the Corbett Experience before people – be it groups, individuals, or families. Tourists are now getting an opportunity to explore further in terms of food as well with cafes offering local cuisines. “In this transitional phase of the destination, we are happy to be one of the pioneers that led the growth of the café culture here in Corbett,” says Karan Tewari, Founder and Managing Director at The Nest Restaurant and Café.

Quirky restaurants and delectable food

The Nest, situated at the mouth of Dhikuli, is a quirky little café, which has of late become quite a popular haunt for families and groups of friends. With teal and white playing at the interiors, the café décor is whimsical and vintage, and quite perfect for a photo-op. A break from the heavy Indian daal-chawal, these cafes serve Italian, French, Chinese, and American snacks. The Nest is no exception. The menu comprises dishes carefully chosen from the popular cuisine options. “On one hand, while we have Egg Benedicts, Chicken Satay, Chicken Quesadillas and Crepes on offer, on the other hand, we also allow our customers to explore a different culinary tradition with local Kumaoni favourites such as Koyla Soup, Bhatt Ke Dubke and Pahari Chicken,” said founder Karan Tewari.

Jim’s Grill.

Similarly, not far from The Nest, Taj Corbett Resort & Spa boasts a very popular evening joint, Jim’s Grill. A Corbett regular’s favourite, Jim’s Grill offers delectable continental food with a Kumaoni twist. With a live music session every evening, Jim’s Grill consummates a perfect relationship between European and Asian delicacies. Pahaadi aloo ki gnocchi and the stuffed mandua enchiladas are superstars of the menu, according to chef Rohit Joshi. A Kumaoni staple like kadhi-chaawal is morphed into arancini in jholl, whereas dessert calls for a rhododendron flower jelly, infused with Gulkand shots. It is noticeable how a property like Taj Corbett is also encouraging a hangout place within its premises, which allows walk-ins. With the up and coming after-safari culture building up, it was time it moved away from it’s open-air USP and settled on a better theme – innovative pahaadi grub with good music.

Are the numbers enough to sustain?

Summers and post-monsoon witness the heaviest influx of tourists in Corbett. This is the time the cafés experience what is called a crowd. Riverview Retreat’s Grill House Restaurant and Bar becomes a lively, energetic spot in summer evenings. Situated by the pool, round open machan-like structure serves some eclectic Asian, European and American food along with a well-stacked bar. In monsoons, numbers drop considerably and start to pick up little by little towards the end of winter. It is important for all of these cafés to build up a good mix of clientele including both tourists and the local crowd in order to achieve their numbers during off-season and weekdays. According to Tewari, the good news is that the locals of the Ramnagar area are now well adapting to the café culture and that’s a good sign.

Grill House Resturant and Bar.

Not just relying on tourists

From Christmas to New Year, Diwali to Eid, the Corbett cafés are going out of their way to invite in the locals as well. With thematic decorations and special menus, these restaurants are proving out to be a great way for the tourists to exchange conversations with the locals. “We tried our hands on a different concept in the last New Year’s Eve and we are glad it worked well and brought in a significant headcount. We hosted a fun evening in our outdoor seating area with bonfires, live music, lavish buffet and an open “village bar”. We had a good number of customers coming out of their houses to bring in the New Year with their families in large groups”, said The Nest’s Karan.

Giving back to the community

Besides facilitating an intermingling among locals and tourists, these cafés are employing members of the local community and training them as a way to empower them. The Nest, Jim’s Grill, Grill House, and a handful of others are actually trying in our own little ways to give back. All the food ingredients for the menu are sourced locally and cooked by local chefs as well. The restaurants are aiming for a more sustainable way of dining, which is why they have given up plastic straws, bottles, or bulk purchases as a way to reduce unnecessary wastes.

Sayantani Chakrabarty explores cuisine, culture, and geography with an honest fervour.