Confused who is a ‘millennial’? Read on to understand its usage

What value does the word “millennial” actually have? We have heard the term ad nauseam by now. In politics, economics, business, public relations or of course marketing, it’s a buzzword.

But millennial doesn’t hold nearly as much meaning as we pretend it does. Here’s why. It doesn’t mean what we often say it means.

The problem? The use of the term in such a context is wrong. The term millennials has become synonymous with “young people,” “college students” or the like.

But while the term has arguably been used the same way for years, the generation is of course ageing. While definitions may vary, according to Pew, one of the leading research organisations in the US, the term applies to those born between 1981 and 1996. As a new generation label is applied about every 15 to 20 years, millennials are now between about 23 and 38.

It’s important to use the right term for the right group. A reference to teens or a typical college student is now a reference to Generation Z, not millennials.

A big, diverse group

Okay, fine. If you get the definition correct and use it properly, then you’re good, right? Millennials are still this collective of young working adults, you say.

No. The term is often meaningless because of the group’s size and diversity. As of this year, millennials have become the largest population group in the US, over 70 million, for example.