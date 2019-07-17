#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Buzz
Unwind

Comic-Con at 50: Bigger than ever, but at what cost?

Updated : July 17, 2019 10:59 AM IST

As the 50th Comic-Con kicks off Wednesday, with a big Marvel Studios panel on Saturday that's sure to be the hottest ticket in town, and Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominating the box office, Kirby proved to be right.
For most, the real tipping point for Comic-Con and Hollywood came in 2008 when "Twilight" descended on the Gaslamp District.
"It" director Andy Muschietti is returning this year with some cast and new footage from "It: Chapter Two," which Warner Bros. and New Line will premiere at its Wednesday night ScareDiego event.
Comic-Con at 50: Bigger than ever, but at what cost?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

Expect robust earnings growth for cement sector in Q1, Shree Cement top pick: Edelweiss

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

MCX India shares rise 8% on nearly 500% surge in Q1 net profit

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

HDFC AMC shares surge nearly 7% on strong Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV