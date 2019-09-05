Come September, say hello to brand new shows and goodbye to favourite films!

Iâ€™d rather you hum the theme from Rock Hudson and Gina Lolobrigida starrer Come September than sing that song which asks you to wake them up when September ends! Because 30 days arenâ€™t going to be enough for you to discover rather interesting new mix on Netflix and Amazon.

Iâ€™m deep into the first season of Carnival Row on Amazon Prime simply because Iâ€™m fascinated by the way we deal with the issue of race. Although the narrative is quite a labyrinth, Orlando Bloom and Cara Delavigne are just so beautiful, they make for a compelling watch.

Before I get carried away by the non-Hindi movies Iâ€™ve watched on Prime (Uyare, Dear Comrade), let me take a moment and ask you to watch Mystic River and Clockwork Orange before the month ends and they disappear from Netflix forever. Mystic River is a brilliant, broody thriller from Clint Eastwood and it got me googling if there was such a river in real life. Besides, it has Sean Penn and Tim Robbins who are simply amazing.

And Clockwork Orange is incomparable. You cannot watch Alex go through therapy in the mind-blowing work by Kubrick. If youâ€™re happy because this film is fiction, see the BBC report on Chinaâ€™s correction schools for religious minorities and youâ€™ll realise that the governments around the world are making sure you comply.

But what if you do not wish to be the mindless consumer, devouring everything advertising is filling our heads with and wish to clear out your closets and your life and live in a tiny home with sustainable products and minimal consumption? Marie Kondoâ€™s Tidying Up was too difficult for me (I own too many books and movies!), but I like what the two young men in the documentary Minimalism are peddling: consuming less because you long more for meaning in your life.

I found myself nodding in agreement with this statement: Love people, use things. Because the other way round is an awful way to live. But then I got distracted by a conservative voice that spoke about Capitalism and the way people live around the world. The Pursuit takes us from Dharavi to Dharamsala, to Copenhagen and Barcelona to the United States in search of what is quintessentially a fundamental right as written in the American Declaration of Independence: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Too serious? Then letâ€™s have some fun with this audacious robbery: Finding Steve McQueen. Itâ€™s crazy enough for me to think of an Indian cast and a Bollywood movie set both in Delhi and Bombay. It could be a fun caper film with the robbers getting away with money the crookedest of politicians has not declared to the tax manâ€¦

Speaking of wild ideas, I clicked on Uncle Naji In The UAE and did not regret it at all. This clash of cultures and a need to amalgamate makes for a mad comedy. Speaking of laughs, I am a firm follower of Lego Ninjago which happens to be in the tenth season now. If you donâ€™t want to think â€˜seasonsâ€™ just watch the fun 2017 Lego Ninjago Movie which never fails to amuse.

Jim Hensonâ€™s influence is seen in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance that just released on Netflix, and you will be amazed at how powerful the crisis between peoples can be.

The Edge of Democracy fills all the holes fantasy fiction cannot fill. The reality of a country on the other side of the globe, the crisis of citizenship in Hong Kong cannot and should not leave you, the global citizen untouched.

The New York Times Magazine has been quietly documenting the strangest diseases plaguing us humans over the last twenty or so years. Would it not be then amazing to see how social media could actually help find help from across the world, even if it is to reassure you that you are not alone in your suffering? Diagnosis was a wonderful chance discovery for me, and I hope it is the same for you:

The new show 13 Commandments was too much like Zodiac to keep me interested, and of course you could say it is similar to the psychological thriller Anniyan (Tamil dubbed in Hindi) in which Vikram uses Garuda Purana to exact revenge on bad guysâ€¦

As I said before, this month promises us so much more. Mark the date September 20, on your calendar. For then, you will see Will Farell and Zack Galifianakis in one movie, together. Yes! Itâ€™s true! Between Two Ferns, The Movie will soon be on Netflix. It promises to be a riot!

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati â€” an online writerâ€™s forum, hosts Mumbaiâ€™s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.