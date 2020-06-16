The worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. Even as we emerge from an extended lockdown, it has given us all the time in the world to get creative and find new solutions to overcome this period, and also change the way we see life for the better. Think of it as a stop in time for you to gather ideas and get ready to put them into action when we go back to normal.

Being away from friends and people you love is hard. But being apart doesn't mean you are alone. During such times, it's vital to embrace a creative outlet with some fun, laughter and music that builds hope within us despite the physical distance. Its time, we start breathing again, safely moving again and most importantly, roaring again to recovery.

CNBC-TV18 presents Roar with Simba, a campaign which aims to provide a platform to a chain of artists assuring tons of good beats and timeless melodies to people out there to accompany all of us to stand up stronger and roar our ways back to life. Participate in a delightful evening of music, with some of India’s best Indie Music and StandUp artists performing LIVE just for you, from the safe comforts of your home.

The artists line up begins with the soulful Taba Chake, whose music is the kind that will make you stop and listen, in a world that is forcing you to rush on. His unique style is one that is so relatable -- with simplicity at its core -- that connects with people from all around the world. Second, on the show, we have Shreeja Chaturvedi, a comedian, writer and actor who is famous for her straight face and animated hands. Shreeja was amongst the top 10 contestants of Comicstaan Season 2 with a dream to someday have her own show in an auditorium where she jumps into the crowd after landing a punchline. The show ends with a performance by Suryakant Sawhney from Lifafa with electronic music that not only speaks in sonics but also of words and meaning.

Tune in to CNBC TV-18 presents Roar with Simba on Sunday, 21st June, 7:30 pm onwards.