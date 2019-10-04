Climb into the fairy tale

Hansel and Gretel are the brother and sister duo who wandered in a forest, lost and abandoned, frightened and alone, hungry and thirsty, hand in hand, once upon a time far, far away in a fairy tale land. A cruel step-mother, a clever trick to get back home that, alas, doesn’t work one day, and then the untold dangers of the unknown… It is a dark story that makes heroes of small children, who push the villain witch into her own oven in the end, an oven she was planning to cook them in. They not only escaped from danger, but they also baked that danger!

In what is an intimate form of storytelling conceptualised and realised by Cristina Galbiati and Ilija Luginbühl, Bengaluru-based art and culture body Sandbox Collective brings the siblings to you almost in flesh and blood. The thirty-minute installation, enabled by the support of the Swiss Arts Council Pro Helvetia, has been put up already in all major cities and is currently on its last leg in Bengaluru.

A sensory and physical journey into the fable, one steps in, alone and vulnerable, literally into the dark, very much like the siblings did in the pages of a book, armed with only a tiny torch and headphones. The visual experience is only enhanced by the audio system one is plugged into, as the sound-scape is binaural and tri-dimensional, with the sounds going the whole audio spectrum.

For instance, at the start when children are said to be playing, there is a sense of them going round and round as they chatter and giggle. The voice in our ear, intimate and whispering, tells us when to vacate one space and enter the next.

Nine rooms follow, in each room awaits an element from the fable, fusing the narrative with personal participation from the spectator. It is difficult in the face of such immersive theatre for the spectator to stay mere spectator; instead one becomes Hansel, one becomes Gretel. There is the wooden hut, the bewilderment while walking through the ‘forest’, the sounds of wild animals nearby, the lone light looming up in the night and the warm smell of cinnamon wafting up at the carnivore witch’s gingerbread house.

The mild menace in the darkness of the passages intermingles nicely with the twists in the well-known classic unfolding around us.

This story about home and exile, about finally returning home safe and sound, is brought alive thus in a fusion of theatre and visual arts, the dramaturgy a coming together of sounds, scenes, smells and atmosphere. There is even a pebble stuck in your shoe/sandal when you leave for good effect.

Increasingly, our attention spans are shrinking, with TV/web series draining what remains of our audience skills. Such attempts, where the story comes to you -- even at you -- are successful interventions by new-age storytellers, to take us back to well-loved tales in high-tech forms of telling. The settings are the same, but this time round they are around you, not lying in a book as silent words.

If you don’t go to the story, watch out, dear reader – the story will come to get you.

Shinie Antony is a writer and editor based in Bangalore. Her books include The Girl Who Couldn't Love, Barefoot and Pregnant, Planet Polygamous, and the anthologies Why We Don’t Talk, An Unsuitable Woman, Boo. Winner of the Commonwealth Short Story Asia Prize for her story A Dog’s Death in 2003, she is the co-founder of the Bangalore Literature Festival and director of the Bengaluru Poetry Festival.