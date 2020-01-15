#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Climate change threatens traditional way of life of Brokpa herders in Arunachal Pradesh

Updated : January 15, 2020 09:32 PM IST

Yak of the high Himalayas is increasingly affected by climate change, with wider economic and social ramifications for the pastoralist societies that have thrived on yak economy.
As temperatures rise in the Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas, the traditional yak herders, Brokpas, are facing multiple challenges and adapting their herding practices to keep up.
In addition to climate change, other disturbances like political barriers have led to inbreeding among yaks of the region.
