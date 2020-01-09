'Chhapaak' boycott: Here's why Deepika Padukone's film is on track to do record business
Updated : January 09, 2020 04:55 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has inflamed a section of Twitter users after she chose to make an appearance at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday after many students of the Delhi varsity were assaulted in an armed attack by a mob.
Padukone was filmed meeting the JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh and stood stoically as former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar raised slogans.
Padukone’s decision has raised the hackles of a section of Twitterati, which has decided to boycott her soon-to-be-released film "Chhapaak."
