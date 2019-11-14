#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
“Chhaa Jaa,” Says Global NGO Girl Effect to Indian Teens

Updated : November 14, 2019 04:03 PM IST

Chhaa Jaa videos are about four to eight minutes long. They feature young actors that common Indian girls can identify with, and touch upon topics like sexual and reproductive health, negotiating with parents about choices for their education, or preparing to find a first job.
"Its girl-centric messages are delivered through videos that are distributed on social-media platforms, “Or wherever the girls already are, or are likely to be in future,” says Girl Effect CEO, Jessica Posner Odede.
