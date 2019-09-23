'Chernobyl' wins Emmy Award for best limited series

"Chernobyl" has won the Emmy Award for best limited series. The HBO series starring Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard took the award Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The series gives the harrowing back story of the 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union.

It's the 10th time an HBO show has won the limited series Emmy. The last was "Big Little Lies" in 2017.

"Chernobyl" beat "Escape at Dannemora," ''Fosse/Verdon," ''When They See Us," and "Sharp Objects."