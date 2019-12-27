#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Chennai’s cinemas turn sabhas as Carnatic music finds a new home

Updated : December 27, 2019 10:09 AM IST

For the last week, Sathyam Cinemas has played host to five top-rung Carnatic musicians who have chosen to step outside the sabha (a traditional Carnatic performance venue) and perform at the cinema.
These names include the likes of Vignesh Ishwar, Sherthalai Rengatha Sharma, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Abhishek Raghuram and Bombay Jayashri.

