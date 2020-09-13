Unwind Chaitanya Tamhane's 'The Disciple' wins best screenplay at 'Venice Film Festival' Updated : September 13, 2020 04:27 PM IST The top honour of the festival, the Golden Lion, went to Zhao for her soulful adventure drama feature "Nomadland", starring Frances McDormand. Tamhane's win at the 2020 closing ceremony comes just a day after "The Disciple" received the prestigious FIPRESCI award, given by international film critics. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply